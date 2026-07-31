Deebo Samuel Sr. is heading back to the Bay Area.

The veteran wide receiver has agreed to a one-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers worth up to $7 million, reuniting with the franchise that drafted him after spending the 2025 season with the Washington Commanders.

#49ers Jacob Cowing is now wearing No. 6 which further confirms Deebo Samuel will be No. 19 pic.twitter.com/7GpUPdATyU — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) July 31, 2026

San Francisco moved quickly during training camp as injuries began cutting into its receiving depth. Ricky Pearsall is dealing with severe knee swelling connected to a previous PCL injury, while newcomer Christian Kirk has been sidelined indefinitely by a calf strain.

Mood in the Bay knowing Deebo Samuel is back with the #49ers ‼️ pic.twitter.com/1iT78VdjME — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) July 31, 2026

Samuel gives head coach Kyle Shanahan an immediate solution who already understands the offense. He spent his first six NFL seasons in Shanahan’s system, developing into one of football’s most versatile weapons as a receiver, runner, and open-field playmaker.

DEEBO SAMUEL IS BACK IN SAN FRANCISCO WITH THE #49ERS.



Watch-out.



👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/VAMYponjl0 — MLFootball (@MLFootball) July 31, 2026

The reunion comes with a different supporting cast. Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings are no longer with the organization, leaving Samuel positioned behind Mike Evans in the updated receiver rotation. Rookie De’Zhaun Stribling, Demarcus Robinson, Jacob Cowing, Jordan Watkins, and Kirk are expected to compete for additional snaps.

Samuel will also reclaim his familiar No. 19 jersey after Cowing switched to No. 6.

During his lone season in Washington, Samuel appeared in 16 games and caught 72 passes for 727 yards and five touchdowns. He added 75 rushing yards and another score on 17 carries.