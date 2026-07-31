Hip-Hop heads who came of age during the G-Unit era are about to get a serious dose of nostalgia.
After years of speculation and fan demand, 50 Cent’s legendary Reebok G-Unit G6 sneaker is officially making its long-awaited return. The iconic silhouette is set to hit retailers on Aug. 20, marking the first official re-release of the shoe that helped redefine the relationship between Hip-Hop and sneaker culture in the early 2000s.
Tony Yayo first confirmed the news during an appearance on The Real Report podcast, ending nearly two decades of rumors surrounding the sneaker’s return.
Reebok isn’t reinventing the classic, either. The company is bringing back the original 2003 colorway almost exactly as fans remember it. The sneaker features a clean white leather upper with light grey suede overlays, accented by patriotic red, white and blue detailing, royal blue lining and the signature “G-Unit” embroidery on the lateral heel. Classic Reebok branding appears throughout the tongue, heel, midsole and outsole, staying true to the design that became synonymous with one of Hip-Hop’s most dominant movements.
The G6 debuted alongside 50 Cent’s blockbuster 2003 debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, making him one of the first rappers to land a true signature sneaker deal. The release also ignited one of Hip-Hop’s earliest sneaker rivalries, going head-to-head with Jay-Z’s Reebok S. Carter line. Over the years, 50 has proudly claimed the G-Unit sneaker outsold the S. Carter by a staggering six-to-one margin, while reports have estimated his partnership with Reebok generated nearly $80 million during its peak.
Beyond the numbers, the G-Unit G6 helped establish the blueprint for today’s artist-driven sneaker collaborations. Long before rappers were partnering with Nike, Adidas and luxury fashion houses on billion-dollar ventures, 50 Cent proved that Hip-Hop artists could move footwear just as successfully as superstar athletes.
The timing couldn’t be better. With Y2K fashion continuing its resurgence—from oversized denim to vintage jerseys and early-2000s sneakers—the G6 returns at a moment when the era that birthed it is once again influencing today’s streetwear landscape.
The Reebok G-Unit G6 will retail for $130 and will be available through JD Sports and select retailers beginning Aug. 20. For longtime fans, this isn’t just another sneaker release—it’s the return of one of Hip-Hop’s most influential footwear icons.