Wesley Snipes turns 64 today, and fans are marking the occasion by revisiting a career that helped shape modern action cinema while leaving room for comedy, drama, style, and undeniable cool.

Wesley Snipes turns 64 today, Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/xOpZ6BG6z2 — Modern History (@modernhistory) July 31, 2026

Born July 31, 1962, in Orlando, Snipes has spent four decades building one of Hollywood’s most versatile filmographies. His early appearance in Michael Jackson’s “Bad” video introduced audiences to his screen presence before movies like New Jack City, White Men Can’t Jump, Passenger 57, and Demolition Man established him as a star who could move between genres without losing his edge.

Happy 64th Birthday Wesley Snipes! pic.twitter.com/FZZQ6rr5oE — Cinemagic Universe (@cine__magic) July 31, 2026

For many viewers, Blade remains the defining Snipes performance. As the leather-clad, half-vampire daywalker, he brought martial arts, attitude, and grit to comic book cinema years before superhero movies took over Hollywood. His surprise appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine reminded audiences just how closely the character remains connected to him.

What's the first movie you think of when you see Wesley Snipes? pic.twitter.com/wQbs9Ha2AE — Bite-Sized Nostalgia (@landofthe80s) July 31, 2026

Fans also continue to celebrate his chilling performance as Nino Brown in New Jack City and his chaotic energy as Simon Phoenix opposite Sylvester Stallone in Demolition Man. In White Men Can’t Jump, Snipes displayed effortless comedic chemistry with Woody Harrelson, while Passenger 57 delivered one of his most remembered lines, “always bet on black.”

Happy 64th Birthday to Wesley Snipes! https://t.co/s6QRtjLnNd — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 31, 2026

The birthday tributes have also focused on Snipes’ fashion, from sharp suits to bold statement pieces that made his characters look as commanding as they felt.

At 64, Snipes’ legacy stretches beyond any single role. He remains a defining face of 1990s cinema and the original daywalker fans still want to see return.