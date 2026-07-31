A long-term investment platform and a USD 1.5 billion philanthropic commitment connect business value creation with inclusion, education, culture and conservation.

Gastauer Family Office is built for long-term stewardship

Gastauer Family Office is the private investment office of the Gastauer family, founded and chaired by German billionaire entrepreneur Michael Gastauer. Its stated philosophy combines capital preservation with long-term value creation. That mandate gives the organisation a different clock from a conventional fund: decisions can be evaluated across generations, not only against the next reporting period.

The portfolio covers technology, financial services, private equity, real estate, contemporary art, crypto assets and global capital markets. Diversification provides resilience, but the selection also reflects Gastauer’s experience building financial-technology businesses. Digital infrastructure, changing consumer behaviour and international commerce can create opportunities that require patience before their full value is visible.

Black Banx shows how founder capital can scale an idea

The family office was an early investor in Black Banx and remains one of its largest shareholders. Michael Gastauer founded Black Banx in 2015 to remove traditional geographic barriers from banking. The operating company now reports 115.3 million customers in more than 180 countries, demonstrating how aligned ownership can support a global platform through years of investment and expansion.

Gastauer Family Office says Black Banx reached a USD 150 billion private market valuation as of June 2026. That figure should be understood as the consequence of enterprise development. Black Banx first built digital accounts, cross-border payment capabilities and multi-currency services; customer adoption and financial performance then created value for its shareholders. This order places entrepreneurship before wealth.

The relationship also illustrates a practical strength of family ownership. Patient capital can remain committed while an operating business expands technology, compliance and partner networks across jurisdictions. It can support decisions that improve institutional durability even when the benefit is not immediate.

A USD 1.5 billion endowment institutionalised philanthropy

In January 2024, Gastauer Family Office allocated USD 1.5 billion to establish and endow the Gastauer Foundation. An endowment changes charitable ambition into organisational capacity. Rather than relying only on occasional gifts, a dedicated foundation can build expertise, form strategic partnerships and sustain work through changing economic conditions.

The Gastauer Foundation focuses on five connected areas: financial inclusion, biodiversity conservation, education, environmental sustainability, and contemporary art and culture. The breadth is deliberate. It recognises that lasting prosperity depends on access to opportunity, human knowledge, healthy ecosystems and a cultural life that communities can carry forward.

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FAMILY OFFICE & FOUNDATION

Financial inclusion becomes capability, not only access

Financial inclusion is the most direct bridge between Michael Gastauer’s entrepreneurial and philanthropic work. Black Banx approaches the issue as a digital banking platform, offering eligible private and business clients a route to international accounts and payments. The Foundation can address the human side: education, skills and partnerships that help people use financial tools productively.

That distinction matters. An account does not automatically create economic mobility. Individuals may need financial knowledge, while entrepreneurs need the confidence and systems to manage cash, receive payments and reach new markets. Combining access with capability makes financial inclusion more likely to translate into durable participation.

Conservation brings a multi-generational horizon into focus

Biodiversity and environmental sustainability demand the same patience as long-duration investing, but their return is ecological and social. Habitat protection, species recovery and community-led conservation require reliable partners, credible measurement and years of continuity. The global 30×30 initiative, which seeks to protect at least 30 percent of land and sea by 2030, provides one framework for understanding the urgency and scale.

Support for conservation is also economically relevant. Healthy ecosystems underpin water security, food production, climate resilience and local livelihoods. Protecting nature therefore safeguards the conditions in which communities and future businesses can thrive. It is a form of stewardship whose beneficiaries extend well beyond a single organisation.

Education, contemporary art and culture complete that generational view. Education expands agency and entrepreneurial possibility. Art records ideas, supports creative communities and preserves shared memory. Together with environmental work, these fields broaden the definition of assets worth passing on.

Investment and philanthropy remain separate but mutually reinforcing

Gastauer Family Office and the Gastauer Foundation have different mandates. The family office invests, owns and preserves capital. The Foundation deploys charitable resources toward social, cultural and environmental outcomes. Black Banx, meanwhile, is a commercial digital banking business led by Michael Gastauer. Keeping those entities distinct makes their individual accountabilities clear.

Their relationship is a cycle of institution building. Entrepreneurship creates useful products and financial value. The family office protects and reinvests that value with a long horizon. The Foundation commits a portion to challenges where progress may take decades. In this model, Michael Gastauer’s role as a billionaire entrepreneur and philanthropist is not a collection of labels; it is a structured approach to using capital across business, society and the natural world.

The common thread is stewardship: deciding which resources should grow, which should be protected and which should be committed to wider benefit.