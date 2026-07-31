LeBron James is entering his record-setting 24th NBA season after signing a two-year, $8 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, calling it his “last decision.” At 41, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer has another opportunity to add to one of basketball’s greatest résumés.

James is set to extend several records simply by taking the court, including the most seasons played (24), most regular-season minutes, and most consecutive seasons averaging at least 20 points if he reaches that mark again. According to RotoGrinders, he also continues to build on his records for most 30-point games and most missed field goals, while remaining the oldest player to score 40 points in a game and record a triple-double.

Philadelphia also gives James a chance to make history on the league’s biggest stage. If the 76ers capture the NBA championship, he would become the first player ever to win titles with four different franchises. A championship would also make him the first player to earn NBA Finals MVP honors with four different teams and the oldest Finals MVP in league history, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record set in 1985.

With another season ahead, James has the opportunity to further cement a legacy that already stands alone in NBA history.

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