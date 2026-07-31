LeBron James is entering his record-setting 24th NBA season after signing a two-year, $8 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, calling it his “last decision.” At 41, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer has another opportunity to add to one of basketball’s greatest résumés.
James is set to extend several records simply by taking the court, including the most seasons played (24), most regular-season minutes, and most consecutive seasons averaging at least 20 points if he reaches that mark again. According to RotoGrinders, he also continues to build on his records for most 30-point games and most missed field goals, while remaining the oldest player to score 40 points in a game and record a triple-double.
Philadelphia also gives James a chance to make history on the league’s biggest stage. If the 76ers capture the NBA championship, he would become the first player ever to win titles with four different franchises. A championship would also make him the first player to earn NBA Finals MVP honors with four different teams and the oldest Finals MVP in league history, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record set in 1985.
With another season ahead, James has the opportunity to further cement a legacy that already stands alone in NBA history.
You can see the full list below:
- Most seasons played (24th) — His 23rd season last year already broke Vince Carter’s record of 22. No active player is within five seasons of him.
- Most regular-season minutes (57,000+) — He passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career mark of 57,446 in December 2024 and keeps climbing.
- Most seasons averaging 20+ points (23) — He has never averaged under 20 in a season, rookie year to age 40. A 20-point average in Philadelphia stretches it to 24 straight, alone at the top.
- Most 30-point games (672) — Ahead of Michael Jordan (671) and Wilt Chamberlain (557). Every 30-point night widens the gap.
- Oldest player to score 40 in a game (40 years, 38 days) — He took it from Michael Jordan (40 years, 4 days) with a 42-point night in February 2025. They are the only two players to score 40 after turning 40.
- Oldest player to record a triple-double (41 years, 44 days) — He broke Karl Malone’s 22-year-old record (40 years, 127 days) in February 2026 with a 28-12-10 against Dallas.
- Most missed field goals (14,482) — The quirky one. He passed Kobe Bryant’s 14,481 in October 2024, the cost of scoring more points than anyone in league history.
- First player to win a title with four different franchises — No one has done it. James, Robert Horry, John Salley and Danny Green are tied at three. A Sixers title also ends Philadelphia’s championship drought dating back to Moses Malone and Julius Erving in 1983.
- First player to win Finals MVP with four franchises — He is already the only player to win it with three (Miami, Cleveland, LA).
- Oldest Finals MVP in history — Kareem set it at 38 years, 54 days in 1985. James would be 41, turning 42.