With LeBron James leaving for Philadelphia, Luka Doncic is officially putting his full stamp on the Los Angeles Lakers. Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic will host the team’s entire roster in Slovenia for a four-day minicamp this August, according to a source close to the Lakers who spoke with ESPN.

The gathering is expected to feature team workouts, golf outings, sightseeing in Ljubljana, and other activities designed to strengthen chemistry ahead of training camp. The offseason retreat gives players an opportunity to bond on and off the court while preparing for the upcoming NBA season. The minicamp reflects an emphasis on building camaraderie before official team activities begin.

The Los Angeles Lakers took a major step into the post-LeBron era, acquiring center Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster trade.

According to reports, Los Angeles sent unprotected 2031 and 2033 first-round picks along with 2028 and 2030 pick swaps to complete the deal. Kessler also agreed to a four-year, $130 million contract extension as part of the move.

Reporting for NBA Today on the Los Angeles Lakers' four top free-agent agreements in a 30-minute span Wednesday — headlined by Walker Kessler: pic.twitter.com/IkzBiMlzft — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

The Lakers continued their aggressive offseason by adding Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quentin Grimes, and Collin Sexton, signaling a significant roster reset.

The moves are centered on maximizing the talents of Luka Dončić as the franchise begins a new chapter following the departure of LeBron James. Together, the additions reshape the Lakers’ core with an emphasis on building around their new centerpiece.