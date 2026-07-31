MySpace may not be finished yet.

Myspace is coming back pic.twitter.com/R3n3b18Wms — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 31, 2026

Brothers Chris and Tim Vanderhook, whose company acquired the social network in 2011, reaffirmed plans in a new documentary to relaunch the platform when the timing feels right. Any comeback would move forward without original co-founder Tom Anderson, better remembered by millions as “Myspace Tom,” the automatic first friend on nearly every account.

JUST IN: MySpace owner vows to relaunch its platform to its glory days to take on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/5CCqNeEb8t — Polymarket (@Polymarket) July 31, 2026

Launched on August 1, 2003, by Anderson and Chris DeWolfe, MySpace became the first social network to reach a truly massive global audience. It ruled the internet from the mid-2000s through the end of the decade, becoming the most visited website in the United States in 2006 and growing beyond 100 million users before Facebook took the lead.

The documentary’s relaunch talk immediately sparked nostalgia from former users who remember customizing profile layouts, selecting a Top 8, attaching songs, and learning just enough HTML to make a page feel personal. Many also want access to old accounts filled with photos, messages, and memories from an internet era that now feels almost impossible to recreate.

MySpace also played a major role in music discovery. Artists including Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris, and Lily Allen used the platform to share music directly with listeners before streaming services became the industry standard.

News Corporation purchased MySpace for $580 million in 2005. Six years later, Specific Media and Justin Timberlake acquired it for $35 million. The platform is now owned by Viant Technology.

A return would face a completely different digital landscape shaped by mobile apps, algorithms, and short-form video. Still, the excitement surrounding the possibility proves MySpace retains something many modern platforms struggle to manufacture: genuine affection.