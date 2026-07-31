Nas to Receive BMI Icon Award at 2026 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

BMI has announced that GRAMMY Award-winning rap icon Nas will receive the BMI Icon Award at the 2026 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards on Aug. 26 in Los Angeles.

The honor recognizes Nas’ prolific songwriting career and immeasurable influence on hip-hop and popular culture. The private ceremony will be hosted by BMI CEO Mike O’Neill, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue & Creative Officer Mike Steinberg, and Vice President of Creative, Atlanta, Catherine Brewton.

“Nas has both defined and elevated hip-hop through his groundbreaking storytelling, lyrical excellence and a lasting commitment to artistic innovation,” Brewton said. “His legacy continues to inspire artists, influence culture and shape the sound of hip-hop for generations.”

During the ceremony, BMI will also recognize the songwriters, producers, and publishers behind the past year’s 35 most-performed R&B/Hip-Hop songs, while honoring the Songwriter, Song, Producer, Publisher of the Year, and Top Producers.

Widely regarded as one of hip-hop’s greatest lyricists, Nas has released 17 studio albums, sold more than 35 million records worldwide, and earned 17 GRAMMY nominations, winning Best Rap Album in 2021 for King’s Disease. Beyond music, he has become a successful entrepreneur through QueensBridge Venture Partners and as co-owner of Mass Appeal.

Nas joins an elite list of BMI Icon recipients that includes James Brown, Janet Jackson, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Babyface, Busta Rhymes, and more.