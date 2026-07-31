NE-YO Drops “Dance Right Now” Music Video From ‘Highway 79’

NE-YO has released the official music video for “Dance Right Now,” giving fans another look into the world of his latest album, Highway 79.

Set inside a rustic saloon, the visual follows NE-YO and his friends as they step into unfamiliar territory looking for a night out. What begins with cautious stares from the locals soon turns into a celebration, with music bringing everyone together on the dance floor. The video reflects the album’s themes of connection, community, and embracing new experiences while blending country storytelling with NE-YO’s signature R&B style.

Released earlier this month, Highway 79 is NE-YO’s 10th studio album and his first country-inspired project. The 11-track release includes “Dance Right Now,” “Simple Things,” “Up Out &Gone,” “Miss Tundra,” and “Thinking What I’m Thinking.” The album has continued to build momentum, with “Up Out & Gone” reaching No. 1 at R&B radio.

NE-YO is currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album, In My Own Words, while touring globally with Akon on the 57-city Nights Like This Tour, which concludes Aug. 21 in Los Angeles.