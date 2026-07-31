A newly revealed set of diary entries attributed to Dr. Anthony Fauci is putting private political conversations back in the spotlight after the documents reportedly surfaced from a government laptop discovered by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

They weren't lying tho: Obama called Trump an ‘idiot’ and Don Jr a ‘fucking moron’ in call to Fauci, diaries reveal.

Where's the lie?? 🤷‍♂️https://t.co/bfZWrLXbsM — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) July 31, 2026

According to the entries, former President Barack Obama did not mince words during a conversation about Donald Trump and those around him. The diary recounts Obama referring to Trump as an “idiot” and Donald Trump Jr. as a “f***ing moron.” The notes say Obama apologized for using that language but did not back away from the criticism itself.

The documents also paint a more personal picture of Fauci during his time in government. One entry describes him comforting Katie Miller while she was pregnant, a moment that has drawn renewed attention because of her later public criticism of the longtime public health official.

As excerpts from the diaries spread online, reactions quickly fell into familiar camps. Some viewed Obama’s reported comments as an honest reflection of his private opinions, while others applauded what they saw as his willingness to speak candidly behind closed doors. At the same time, the Fauci and Katie Miller passage has become another talking point for those revisiting relationships formed during one of the most politically charged periods in recent American history.

With the diary entries now fueling fresh debate, the release has added another chapter to the ongoing scrutiny surrounding key figures from the Trump administration, the Obama era, and the government’s pandemic response.