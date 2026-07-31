PlaqueBoyMax is leaning all the way into his latest artistic chapter.

The streamer and rapper released the official video for “DIVA,” delivering a polished visual packed with rain-soaked performance scenes, choreographed dancers, a cameo from Wardrobe, and support from Huda Mustafa. The release arrives as Max continues embracing a fashion-forward image that has become one of the biggest talking points surrounding his recent music rollout.

The track matches the persona he has been building across TikTok and other social platforms. To mark the launch, Max debuted fresh “Diva” and “One Love” knuckle tattoos by Los Angeles artist Mez Afram, reinforcing the identity behind the record.

PlaqueBoyMax pays homage to Prince in his new ‘DIVA’ music video featuring Wardrobe and more 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aL2KQAd7xN — yoxic (@yoxics) July 31, 2026

The timing is notable after Max found himself at the center of one of the most discussed moments from Kai Cenat’s Streamer University. During a mock lecture, fellow creator OjaySuave criticized Max’s new image, calling him a “sellout” while taking aim at his tattoo and overall aesthetic. The exchange became emotional before Max ended his around-the-clock stream, and fellow creator Wardrobe later publicly defended him.

As speculation surrounding his personal life intensified, Max addressed the rumors directly during a livestream, making it clear he would not let outside opinions dictate his self-expression. He also told viewers, “There is nothing wrong with being gay, it’s one love.”

More recently, Max declined to escalate another online controversy after alleged screenshots from Zoe Spencer’s Discord server circulated on social media containing offensive homophobic slurs directed at him. Instead of fueling the dispute, he chose to move forward.

Away from the internet headlines, Max has also revealed he is moving out of his current home while considering a future living arrangement with the CORE Boys collective.

For fans, “DIVA” feels like more than a music video. It is Max fully committing to an artistic identity that continues to spark conversation both on and off the screen.