The New York Mets continued reshaping their roster ahead of the Aug. 3 MLB Trade Deadline, sending veteran left-handed reliever A.J. Minter to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for infield prospects Bruin Agbayani and Billy Amick.

The deal signals another step in president of baseball operations David Stearns’ strategy of converting short-term assets into long-term organizational depth. Minter, who is playing on an expiring contract and will become a free agent after the season, gives Minnesota an experienced late-inning arm as the Twins continue their push for an American League Wild Card berth.

Minnesota entered Friday at 55-55, just three games behind the AL Central-leading White Sox and one game out of the final Wild Card spot. Despite remaining in the postseason hunt, the Twins’ bullpen has been one of the club’s biggest weaknesses, ranking near the bottom of the American League with an ERA approaching 5.00 while also struggling with command issues throughout much of the season.

Minter immediately addresses that need.

Although the veteran southpaw is still working his way back from the lat surgery that ended his 2025 season, he has been one of New York’s most reliable relievers since making his 2026 debut in late May. Over 23 innings, Minter posted a 2.35 ERA while issuing just two walks and hitting one batter, showcasing the command that has made him one of the more dependable left-handed relievers in baseball. While his strikeout rate and fastball velocity have declined from their pre-injury peak, Minter has successfully adapted by relying more heavily on his cutter, allowing him to remain an effective late-inning option.

For the Mets, the return is highlighted by Bruin Agbayani, the Twins’ No. 29-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline and now one of New York’s top 25 prospects. If the last name sounds familiar to Mets fans, it should.

Bruin is the son of former Mets fan favorite Benny Agbayani, whose memorable six-year run in Queens included one of the franchise’s most iconic postseason moments; a 13th-inning walk-off home run against the San Francisco Giants in Game 3 of the 2000 National League Division Series.

Unlike his father, who patrolled the outfield, Bruin is a left-handed hitting infielder praised for his advanced bat-to-ball skills and developing power. The Hawaii native was the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year before the Twins selected him in the sixth round of the 2025 MLB Draft. His 2026 season has been limited to just 10 games because of a right shoulder injury, though he had recently resumed a throwing program before the trade.

The Mets also acquired Billy Amick, a corner infielder whose offensive upside has made him one of Minnesota’s more intriguing young hitters. Together, Agbayani and Amick add depth to an improving Mets farm system that Stearns continues to strengthen through strategic deadline deals.

The move is widely expected to be the first of several transactions involving New York before the trade deadline expires. With veterans such as Freddy Peralta, Clay Holmes, Brooks Raley and Tyrone Taylor continuing to generate interest around the league, the Mets remain one of baseball’s most active clubs as they balance the present with an eye toward building their next contender.

For Minnesota, the message is equally clear. Rather than standing pat, the Twins are betting that adding proven bullpen help could prove to be the difference in a tightly contested American League playoff race.