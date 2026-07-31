CBS Sports has placed former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo on an indefinite leave of absence following his recent arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence, creating a major shakeup just weeks before the start of the NFL season.

The network confirmed Friday that Romo, who has served as CBS’ lead NFL game analyst since retiring from football in 2017, will step away from his broadcasting duties until further notice. Filling his seat alongside veteran play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson will be former Houston Texans All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt, who joined CBS in 2023 before moving into the analyst role last season.

Romo’s leave stems from a July 23 traffic stop in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, where deputies say they observed him driving through a gore area that separates interstate traffic from vehicles entering from an on-ramp. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Romo struggled through field sobriety tests before being taken into custody, booked and later released.

Authorities also reported finding an open container of alcohol inside Romo’s black Jeep. Court records indicate he was cited for refusing to submit to a chemical intoxication test following his arrest.

Recently released body camera footage captured Romo telling deputies he was leaving a golf course and was headed to visit his grandparents when he was pulled over. One deputy noted that Romo had “red glassy eyes” and detected what he described as the odor of an alcoholic beverage.

A court appearance has been scheduled for Sept. 21.

Romo, 46, spent his entire 13-year NFL career with the Cowboys after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2003. During his tenure in Dallas, he earned four Pro Bowl selections while becoming the franchise’s all-time leader in touchdown passes with 248. He also held the Cowboys’ career passing yardage record with 34,183 yards until Dak Prescott surpassed the mark last season.

Since making the jump from the field to the broadcast booth, Romo has become one of football’s most recognizable television analysts, earning praise early in his broadcasting career for his ability to predict plays before they unfolded. Now, with the legal process underway, his immediate future at CBS remains uncertain as the network prepares for the start of the 2026 NFL season.