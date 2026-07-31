Tory Lanez is not slowing down, even from his situation behind bars. The versatile Toronto emcee, singer and songwriter is continuing to push new music and visuals, releasing the video for “Many Men Pt. 2” featuring VV$ Ken on July 31.

Gotta love the proliferation of AI when it brings to life content that otherwise would not happen. Let’s dive into Tory’s visual.

The dark visual centers on a masked figure wearing devil horns and gold chains, giving the clip an ominous edge while Lanez remains absent from the screen. His team independently assembled the polished production, another example of how the Toronto artist has kept his career active while serving a 10-year prison sentence connected to the 2023 Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. His appeals were denied in late 2025.

Tory Lanez drops a visual for his 50 Cent flip “Many Men Pt. 2” featuring VV$ Ken 🗣️🔥 pic.twitter.com/4MJ5aJ7uOR — Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 31, 2026

“Many Men Pt. 2” reworks the spirit of 50 Cent’s classic record through a Florida-influenced flow. The track appears on Lanez’s latest album, Made You Think I Was Gone …But, which arrived July 17.

ICYMI, the 23-track double album gives listeners both sides of the artist’s catalog. Disc 1, titled Fargo’s Revenge, leans into rap with songs including “Revenge of Fargo,” “Crodie from the 9,” and “Jalen Brunson.” Disc 2, Fargo’s Heartbreak, returns to melodic R&B through records such as “Swangin’” and “Favorite Eater,” along with several interpolations of familiar R&B favorites.

The project moved approximately 19,700 to 20,000 album-equivalent units during its opening week and debuted at No. 35 on the Billboard 200. He outside a few other artists who dropped projects with pretty robust rollouts. We do not need to say any names but numbers don’t lie.

Fans have responded to the prison-era rollout by praising Lanez’s business instincts and filling comment sections with “Free Tory!” The new video adds another piece to a campaign being executed almost entirely without the artist physically present.