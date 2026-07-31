Trippie Redd has officially announced his highly anticipated new album, NDA, set for release on August 14 via 1400 / 10K / Atlantic. The Diamond-selling, 27-year-old artist unveiled the project with a haunting trailer that previews the album’s dark aesthetic and teases his upcoming single, “Swagger,” arriving this Friday.

The album also includes the recently released collaboration “Paperbag Boy” featuring Young Thug. With more than 14 billion streams worldwide, Trippie Redd continues to cement his place as one of rap’s most innovative and genre-blending artists. Known for his melody-driven storytelling and fearless experimentation, the global star remains a defining voice in modern hip-hop as fans eagerly await NDA.