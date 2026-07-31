Tyga has stepped into a new era with STARFACE, a 10-track album built around glowing synthesizers, funk-driven production, melodic vocals, and enough vintage style to make the entire rollout feel pulled from a lost 1980s movie.

TYGA IS ABOUT TO GIVE SINGERS A RUN FOR THEIR MONEY. I’M ENJOYING HIS NEW ERA! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/LNOyE8OsB3 — benny. (@1BENNY7G) July 31, 2026

Released July 31, the project finds Tyga moving away from the familiar club-ready rap sound that defined much of his career. Songs including “Freezing” and “Gave U Racks” blend synth-wave, pop, R&B, and funk as he leans heavily into singing and polished vocal production.

TYGA IS BACK AND COMPLETELY FLIPPED HIS SOUND



HE JUST DROPPED AN ALBUM UNDER THE NAME $TARFACE pic.twitter.com/kY8XhrJ89S — SHREK KNOWS RAP (@SHREKRAP) July 31, 2026

The “Freezing” video pushes the concept further. Tyga appears at a formal outdoor wedding surrounded by manicured gardens, a priest, and a bride wearing a dramatic, voluminous gown. Fans immediately noticed the shift, with one listener saying Tyga is “about to give singers a run for their money.”

Tyga created the $TARFACE persona to give himself space to experiment without the expectations attached to his established rap identity. The character mixes retro pop-star energy with a cinematic, Scarface-inspired edge, complete with leather, leopard print, a Jheri curl, and VHS-styled visuals.

That approach has fueled widespread comparisons to Tory Lanez’s 2021 concept album Alone at Prom. Lanez transformed himself into fictional crooner Ashton Rain for a project inspired by Michael Jackson, Hall & Oates, Toto, and Rick James. Bright synthesizers, melodic hooks, processed vocals, and prom-night nostalgia helped the album build a devoted following, with many fans now calling it a masterpiece.

Tory Lanez ‘Alone At Prom’ Has Officially Surpassed 3 BILLION Streams On Spotify. pic.twitter.com/Qmk4bckxPA — Real1Of1TV (@Real1of1TV) April 5, 2026

Lanez expanded the concept from prison with a 2023 deluxe edition featuring “Hurts Me” with Trippie Redd and Yoko Gold, along with “Prom King // Love on Acid,” “Crystal Strawberry,” “Wilona’s Workshop,” and “Alexa Loves It.”

Tory Lanez dropped his 80s inspired 'Alone At Prom' 3 years ago today 🪩



How has it aged for you? Favorite tracks? pic.twitter.com/IyisfIKTVg — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) December 11, 2024

Online conversation around STARFACE now centers on whether Tyga is extending a modern retro wave or following Lanez’s blueprint too closely. The similarities are clear, from the alter ego and vocal transformation to the synth-heavy production and vintage visuals.

Tyga’s version still carries its own personality. STARFACE trades prom-night heartbreak for Miami excess, criminal glamour, and a full pop reinvention that few expected from him.