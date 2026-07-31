Victor Wembanyama’s rise from basketball phenomenon to global brand is entering its next phase.

The San Antonio Spurs superstar has signed a long-term extension with Nike that includes his first signature sneaker line, giving one of the NBA’s most distinctive players a collection built entirely around his image. Nike introduced the partnership Thursday with a glowing alien-inspired logo tied to Wembanyama’s extraterrestrial nickname, unusual frame, and almost unreal style of play.

Victor Wembanyama’s official Nike logo has been revealed 👀



Nike Wemby 1 signature shoe next? 🤔 https://t.co/rwvoJLaL12 pic.twitter.com/19XZ1h0zy7 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) July 31, 2026

The upcoming Nike Wemby 1 adds another major win to an already packed stretch for the French star. Through three NBA seasons, Wembanyama has helped lead San Antonio to the Finals, finished as an MVP finalist, and captured Defensive Player of the Year honors. He also recently secured a reported $252 million contract with the Spurs.

BREAKING 🚨



Nike has officially unveiled Victor Wembanyama’s signature logo ✔️ pic.twitter.com/7bd5zVfqQP — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) July 31, 2026

Nike has positioned Wembanyama as a generational talent, and the signature line reflects how quickly he has become one of basketball’s most marketable names. The sneaker is expected to arrive soon, although an official release date has not been announced.

Wembanyama’s endorsement portfolio already stretches well beyond basketball. He serves as a Louis Vuitton house ambassador and works with Barcode as both an investor and spokesperson for the plant-based fitness drink. Additional partnerships include 2K Sports, Fanatics, and Texas grocery chain H-E-B.

He has also reportedly rejected lucrative soda endorsements, choosing to align himself with brands that support healthier habits.

The Nike extension places Wembanyama among the small group of NBA stars trusted to carry a signature shoe. With his own logo now glowing like a signal from another planet, the Wemby era is officially expanding beyond the court.