Wyclef Jean is taking his latest single to the next level by recruiting legendary Newark battle rapper Tsu Surf for the official remix of “Mr. October.” The pair recently linked up in Surf’s hometown to tease the collaboration on Instagram, building anticipation for the upcoming release.

The original version of “Mr. October,” featuring G Herbo, appears on Wyclef’s latest album Clef Notes, the first installment of his ambitious seven-project Quantum Leap series, which is slated to roll out throughout the year.

Serving as a return to his Hip-Hop foundation, Clef Notes explores Wyclef’s immigration journey, his rise during Hip-Hop’s formative years, faith and personal growth, while blending the eclectic musical style that has defined his career. The project features an impressive lineup of guests, including Lil Wayne, Andra Day, G Herbo, Rapsody and Theo Croker.

Adding Tsu Surf to the remix brings one of battle rap’s most respected lyricists into the fold, pairing his gritty East Coast bars with Wyclef’s genre-bending creativity. The collaboration also marks another major musical moment for Surf as he continues his return to recording, making “Mr. October” one of the more intriguing Hip-Hop collaborations on the horizon.