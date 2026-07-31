Ye kept Madrid moving long after the final song ended.

Following his July 30 concert at Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium, the artist headed to FITZ Madrid for an official after-party that stretched from midnight until 6:00 a.m. Hosted by media personality Justin LaBoy, the celebration capped a major night that reportedly drew roughly 70,000 fans and marked Ye’s first performance on a Spanish stage in 20 years.

Ye singing “Runaway” with all his heart at Justin LaBoy’s after-party in Madrid. 😭😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/aa0q86mx8f — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) July 31, 2026

The private gathering took place at the nightclub on Calle de la Princesa, where Ye arrived with his wife Bianca Censori, singer Tony Williams, LaBoy, and a close group of friends.

Ye and his wife Bianca vibing at Black Coffee’s DJ set in Madrid last night. 🇪🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/NCMbG2UbG6 — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) July 31, 2026

Footage from inside the venue showed Ye in high spirits, smiling, moving through the crowd, and engaging with fans alongside Williams. The energy carried the feeling of a victory lap after a stadium-sized return that had already made the night one of Madrid’s biggest entertainment events.

TRUE LOVE

LAST SONG

YE LIVE MADRID pic.twitter.com/zsriLzXSv3 — YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) July 30, 2026

LaBoy later celebrated the experience on social media, calling it the “greatest night of my life” and saying they “made a movie in Madrid.”

The after-party added another layer to a comeback moment that extended far beyond the stage. Ye’s return to Spain brought together a massive audience, a high-profile entourage, and an all-night celebration that kept the city’s attention well into Friday morning.

For fans who waited two decades to see him perform in the country again, the Madrid stop became more than a concert. It turned into a full-night event built around spectacle, nostalgia, and Ye once again commanding a crowd on his own terms.