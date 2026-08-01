Niagara Falls recording artist and entertainer Christian Distefano, known on stage as Cdot, has officially been added to the main-stage roster for URBANOVA FEST this Labour Day Weekend at the Markham Fairgrounds. Taking the spotlight alongside international headliners Swae Lee, DaBaby, Davido, and Shenseea, the multi-talented performer is set to deliver an explosive live set featuring his latest work.



A New Chapter in Canadian Melodic Hip-Hop



Since bursting onto the scene, Cdot has established a distinct sonic identity built on vulnerability, raw ambition, and a relentless work ethic. Seamlessly bridging Melodic Hip-Hop, R&B, Alt-Rock, and Pop, his music captures the unfiltered reality of navigating young adulthood, complex relationships, and the drive to reach the top.

Drawing stylistic parallels to modern icons like The Kid LAROI, Post Malone, Chase Atlantic, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and Juice WRLD, Cdot has carved out his space with sharp hooks and deeply personal storytelling. After earning his stripes opening for major touring acts like NLE Choppa and YBN Nahmir, his upcoming appearance at URBANOVA FEST signals a major shift toward top-tier festival billing.



2025–2026 Creative Evolution & Exclusive New Release



Though recognized for early screen acting credentials—including Eli Roth’s feature film Clown, starring alongside Liam Hemsworth in Cut Bank, and voiceover work on hit series PAW Patrol—Cdot’s primary energy is dedicated to his rapidly growing musical universe.



Demonstrating a major leap forward in production quality and star power, Cdot’s latest milestone is his brand-new single “Maybach Dreams” (feat. Drake). The track is now streaming exclusively on LiQid®, a revolutionary Web3 music platform designed to connect fans directly with the artists they love and reshape the future of the music industry.



Preview and download “Maybach Dreams” (feat. Drake) on LiQid:

liqid.cloud/preview/maybach-night



Festival Details & Pass Information



Festival: URBANOVA FEST



When: Labour Day Weekend



Where: Markham Fairgrounds (Markham, ON)



Main Stage Roster: Swae Lee, DaBaby, Davido, Shenseea, Cdot, plus special guests



Official Passes: Available at the official URBANOVA FEST portal https://www.urbanovafest.com



Discount Code: Save on tickets by entering code CDOT at checkout.

As he prepares to step onto one of Ontario’s premier summer stages, Cdot continues to prove why he is one of the most compelling regional artists breaking through to the national spotlight.

Press & Management Contact: management@christiandistefano.com