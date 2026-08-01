MARKHAM, ON — Rising Canadian artist Christian Distefano (Cdot) is set to make a massive splash this Labour Day Weekend, joining the main stage roster at URBANOVA FEST alongside global powerhouses Swae Lee, DaBaby, Davido, and Shenseea.



The Niagara Falls native’s performance at the Markham Fairgrounds caps off a defining stretch in his music career, highlighting his evolution into one of Canada’s most promising melodic hip-hop talents.

A Modern Sound Built on Authentic Roots

Blending elements of Melodic Rap, Pop, Alt-Rock, and R&B, Cdot’s signature style centers on raw honesty, sharp vocal hooks, and high-energy production. Influenced by modern juggernauts such as The Kid LAROI, Post Malone, Chase Atlantic, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and Juice WRLD, his music captures the highs and lows of chasing ambition while navigating personal growth.

Having previously shared stages with artists like NLE Choppa and YBN Nahmir, Cdot’s main-stage set at URBANOVA represents his biggest festival performance to date, bringing his dynamic live presence to thousands of fans.

From Screen Accomplishments to Festival Spotlight

While Cdot originally built a solid entertainment foundation as a screen actor—featuring in Eli Roth’s horror thriller Clown, the film Cut Bank alongside Liam Hemsworth, and voicing characters in hit series like PAW Patrol—his focus is now firmly locked on his growing music catalog.

With a strong run of recent releases showcasing his refined sound, his appearance at URBANOVA FEST marks a major leap forward as he takes his place among the industry’s premier performing acts.

URBANOVA FEST Event Details

Event: URBANOVA FEST

Dates: Labour Day Weekend

Venue: Markham Fairgrounds — Markham, Ontario

Headliners: Swae Lee, DaBaby, Davido, Shenseea, Cdot, and guests

Passes & Info: Tickets available via the official URBANOVA FEST website

https://www.urbanovafest.com

Use Promo Code: Enter CDOT at checkout for discounted passes.

Media & Press Contact: Management@christiandistefano.com