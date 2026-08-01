37 years ago, Erick Sermon and Parrish Smith proved that their groundbreaking debut was no fluke when EPMD released their sophomore masterpiece, Unfinished Business, one of the defining albums of Hip Hop’s Golden Era.

Released on July 25, 1989, through Fresh Records, the album built upon the foundation established by Strictly Businesswhile further cementing EPMD’s reputation as one of the most innovative and influential duos in rap history. Produced primarily by Erick Sermon alongside DJ Scratch, the project seamlessly blended funk-driven production, hard-hitting drum patterns and effortless lyrical chemistry that became the group’s trademark.

Commercially, Unfinished Business was another major success, earning Gold certification from the RIAA while climbing to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart. More importantly, it confirmed that EPMD had staying power during one of Hip Hop’s most competitive eras.

At a time when New York rap was dominated by politically conscious lyricism and socially charged records from artists like Public Enemy, Boogie Down Productions and X-Clan, EPMD carved out a lane of their own. Erick Sermon and PMD balanced street wisdom, confidence, humor and slick braggadocio over funk-infused production that felt both rugged and accessible. That formula would later influence countless New York artists, from Jay-Z and The LOX to The Diplomats and even Harlem’s A$AP Mob, all of whom adopted elements of EPMD’s effortless cool and conversational delivery.

The album’s lead single, “So Wat Cha Sayin’,” became one of the duo’s signature records, peaking at No. 23 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip Hop Singles chart and No. 5 on the Hot Rap Singles chart. Alongside classics such as “The Big Payback,” “Please Listen to My Demo” and “Jane II,” the album showcased EPMD’s remarkable ability to create records that resonated equally with hardcore Hip Hop heads and mainstream audiences.

Looking back 37 years later, Unfinished Business stands as far more than a successful follow-up. It solidified EPMD as one of rap’s premier duos, expanded the sonic possibilities of East Coast Hip Hop and helped shape the sound of an entire generation that followed.

Salute to Erick Sermon, PMD and the legendary DJ Scratch for delivering another timeless chapter in Hip Hop history. Even after nearly four decades, Unfinished Business remains exactly what its title suggests—a classic that left an everlasting mark on the culture.