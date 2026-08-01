Grammy-nominated DMV rapper Wale has officially released his highly anticipated single, “Overthink,” featuring British-Sudanese R&B singer Elmiene. After first teasing the song in March, Wale delivers the fan-requested collaboration, with Elmiene offering a soulful reinterpretation of 702’s 1996 classic “Get It Together.”

Over percussion-driven production, Wale reflects on heartbreak, overthinking, and the lingering emotions left behind after a relationship ends. As the song progresses, he transforms that emotional weight into creative inspiration, channeling his experiences into his music while questioning what could have been.

The collaboration pairs Wale’s introspective lyricism with Elmiene’s emotionally rich vocals, creating a heartfelt conversation centered on love, vulnerability, and self-reflection. Following months of anticipation after a snippet surfaced online, “Overthink” is now available on all major streaming platforms.