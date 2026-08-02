Few independent artists successfully bridge multiple creative industries, but Alli Cazaam Nelson is proving that artistic expression doesn’t have to be confined to a single medium. As a multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and now author, Nelson is entering a significant new chapter with the release of her latest album, the launch of her own guitar brand, and the completion of her first memoir.

These milestones reflect an artist committed to pushing creative boundaries while continuing to build a legacy that extends beyond music.

AC3: Origins, Volume 1 Begins an Ambitious Musical Trilogy

At the center of Nelson’s latest creative expansion is AC3: Origins, Volume 1, the first installment of an ambitious three-part musical project.

Rather than approaching the release as a conventional studio album, Nelson has designed Origins as an evolving trilogy. Each volume will be released independently across digital platforms while contributing to a larger musical narrative built around layered compositions, experimental arrangements, instrumental passages, and cinematic transitions.

The project highlights her versatility as both a performer and composer, blending technical musicianship with artistic storytelling to create an immersive listening experience.

After all three chapters are released digitally, the complete trilogy will be brought together in a limited-edition triple vinyl box set through Zebula Records. Created as a collector’s edition, the physical release will feature exclusive artwork and archival material for dedicated fans.

Launching Cupid Guitars

Beyond recording music, Alli Cazaam Nelson is expanding into instrument design with the introduction of Cupid Guitars.

The new brand features both acoustic and electric guitars developed for musicians seeking professional-quality instruments for studio recording and live performance. Combining modern craftsmanship with distinctive visual design, Cupid Guitars reflects Nelson’s commitment to supporting creativity from both the performance and production side of the music industry.

With manufacturing now underway, the brand is preparing for a retail launch that will make the instruments available to musicians worldwide.

The move demonstrates Nelson’s vision of contributing to the music community not only through her own recordings but also by creating tools that empower other artists.

A Personal Story Told Through Rainflow3r: My Father Prince

Nelson is also preparing to introduce readers to another side of her creative journey through her upcoming memoir, Rainflow3r: My Father Prince.

The approximately 500-page autobiography explores her personal experiences, upbringing, creative philosophy, and the influences that have shaped her life and career. Offering an intimate perspective on her artistic development, the memoir represents her first venture into publishing and adds another dimension to her expanding body of work.

Publication details and an official release date are expected to be announced in the future.

A New Creative Home in Minnesota

Supporting this new phase of her career, Nelson has relocated her creative headquarters to Chaska, Minnesota, just minutes from the legendary Paisley Park.

The move places her in an environment closely associated with musical innovation and artistic excellence while providing a fitting backdrop for her continued work across music, entrepreneurship, and publishing.

For Nelson, the relocation represents another step toward building a long-term creative legacy while remaining focused on future opportunities.

Continuing to Build a Multi-Faceted Career

Throughout her career, Alli Cazaam Nelson has embraced the idea that creativity has no limits.

Whether composing original music, designing instruments, or writing her life story, she continues expanding her artistic vision through projects that reflect both technical skill and personal expression.

Her guiding philosophy remains simple:

“Don’t short change yourself in life by accepting anything less than the very best that you can become.”

That mindset is evident across every aspect of her growing career.

Looking Ahead

With AC3: Origins, Volume 1 now introducing listeners to an ambitious musical trilogy, Cupid Guitars preparing for its commercial debut, and Rainflow3r: My Father Prince set to bring her personal story to readers, Alli Cazaam Nelson is building a career that extends far beyond the recording studio.

As she continues exploring new creative disciplines, Nelson demonstrates how independent artists can successfully combine music, entrepreneurship, and storytelling while creating a lasting impact across multiple industries.

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