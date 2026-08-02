Steubenville Hip-Hop Pioneer Launches a New Era After Three Years Away from the booth with a Powerful Statement for the Ohio Valley

While much of the music industry chased trends, L-Heckto H-Donuts was focused on something more valuable—building a legacy.

After three years away from releasing new music, the Steubenville, Ohio lyricist, entrepreneur, and founder of Donuts Ent. is officially stepping back into the spotlight with a new album.

But make no mistake—this isn’t a comeback says Donuts

“I never stopped building. I just stopped dropping new music ,” says Donuts. “These last three years were about creating a brand – Now it’s time to let the world hear what I’ve been working on.”

During his time away from the spotlight, Donuts expanded his business portfolio, invested in real estate and put his hands into the trucking industry all while continuing to build his catalog and the infrastructure behind the Ohio based Donuts Ent.

When they talk L HECKTO H Donuts hometown of Steubenville, Ohio many immediately think of entertainment icon Dean Martin or the city’s historic reputation as “Little Chicago.” Yet over the last two decades, another story has quietly unfolded—one written through authentic independent hip-hop.

As founder of the influential Raw-N-Tellect collective, Donuts helped establish one of the Ohio Valley’s most recognized independent hip-hop movements. Alongside group members such as Tiger Verb, Dre Storm, Moe, Big Boom, and Shabazz Terry, Raw-N-Tellect earned regional acclaim for uncompromising lyricism, originality, and a relentless independent spirit.

His musical foundation was shaped by more than local success.

Growing up in Steubenville allowed Donuts to witness hip-hop culture at its purest, developing relationships with members of the legendary Wu-Tang Clan, including Ghostface Killah, RZA and Ol’ Dirty Bastard who frequently spent time in the Ohio Valley visiting family as depicted in the recent Wu – Tang documentary.

Those experiences reinforced his commitment to authenticity and lyrical excellence.

His journey also led him to acclaimed Wu-Tang producer 4th Disciple, a fellow Steubenville native whose mentorship and collaboration helped influence the sound and direction of Raw-N-Tellect.

Now, with the upcoming album Mobsters, Madams & Murder, Donuts delivers what may be his most personal and cinematic body of work to date.

Rather than glorifying street life, the album explores the realities behind it—examining loyalty, loss, perseverance, redemption, and the experiences that shaped both the artist and the city he proudly represents. The project is a reflection of survival, growth, and legacy, told through vivid storytelling rooted in real-life experience.

“This album is bigger than me,” Donuts explains. “It’s for everyone who proudly represents the 740. This is our anthem, our culture, and our story.”

For Donuts, success has never been measured by algorithms, viral moments, or industry trends – It’s measured by authenticity – It’s measured by ownership – It’s measured by legacy.

#ohiohiphop