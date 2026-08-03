A simple business inquiry turned into a public conversation after A$AP Rocky decided to end a potential collaboration with graphic designer Allan Peters over a shared direct message.

A$AP Rocky takes back offer to work with graphic designer after they publicly shared his private DM



“This is just distasteful. Well I guess we won’t be working, best of luck buddy” pic.twitter.com/x0RisUus03 — STAYGROUNDEAD TV (@staygroundeadtv) August 3, 2026

The exchange began when Rocky privately contacted Peters, a designer with more than one million followers, to ask about his logo design services and what revisions might cost. Instead of keeping the conversation behind the scenes, Peters posted a screenshot of Rocky’s Instagram message to his social media with the caption, “I have no words,” drawing immediate attention from fans and fellow creatives.

Rocky wasn’t impressed. Jumping into the comments, he made it clear the working relationship was over, calling the decision to post the private exchange “distasteful” before adding, “Well I guess we won’t be working, best of luck buddy.”

The moment quickly spread across social media, with opinions landing on both sides. Some felt Peters let excitement get the better of him and crossed an unwritten line by publicly sharing a prospective client’s private outreach before any agreement had been reached. Others believed Rocky’s response was too harsh for what may have been an enthusiastic post from a designer surprised by the unexpected message.

Not long after the exchange gained traction, Peters removed the post from his page. He has not released a formal statement addressing the situation and has since returned to posting his regular design content.

The episode has become a reminder that in an era where every interaction can become content, trust still carries weight in creative partnerships. For many watching unfold online, the biggest takeaway had less to do with logo design and more to do with how private business conversations are handled before the work even begins.