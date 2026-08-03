Todd Blanche Rescinds $1.8 Billion ‘Anti-Weaponization Fund’ Amid Attorney General Confirmation Battle

The approval of President Trump’s “Anti-Weaponization Fund,” designed to set aside $1.8 billion in taxpayer money for payouts to Capitol rioters, is being rescinded by hopeful Attorney General Todd Blanche.3

According to ABC, the acting attorney general is nearing confirmation but two Republican senators are holding it up. In messages on X, Trump rescinded the fund, while also giving in on a deal that protects Trump, his family, and organization from tax punishment.

Trump sued the IRS for $10 billion, and as part of a settlement, audits against Trump’s returns would be halted. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas is one of the two opposing the tax agreement, not wanting to provide immunity to the Trump crew. Cornyn and Rep. Thom Tillis are attempting to get refined language around the settlement.

“Sen. Cornyn has reached an agreement with the Department of Justice, which will be issuing a formal order permanently terminating the anti-weaponization fund and making clear in a binding written document that the scope of the audit settlement is limited to only the plaintiffs, including the President, and the IRS,” Cornyn spokesperson Natalie Yezbick said in a statement.