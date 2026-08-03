Six years after it first dominated playlists and sparked nonstop conversation, “WAP” has officially reached another historic benchmark.

The Recording Industry Association of America has certified the Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion smash Diamond after surpassing 10 million units sold in the United States, adding yet another chapter to one of hip-hop’s biggest records of the decade.

Cardi B becomes the female rapper with the most Diamond certified songs in US history. (4 in total) pic.twitter.com/kT1N6kDfrx — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 3, 2026

The achievement gives Cardi B a record four Diamond certifications as a female rapper, while Megan Thee Stallion collects the first Diamond honor of her career. The milestone arrives after a remarkable run that began with the song’s August 2020 debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it shattered streaming records for a female rap collaboration before going on to generate billions of streams worldwide.

Built around booming production and Frank Ski’s Baltimore club classic “Whores in This House,” “WAP,” an acronym for “Wet-Ass P*ssy,” quickly became more than a chart-topper. It evolved into a defining pop culture moment, praised by many as an anthem of female sexual empowerment while also fueling widespread debate over its unapologetically explicit lyrics.

Cardi B marked the occasion with a heartfelt message to supporters on X, thanking the fans who have continued to embrace the record years after its release. Megan celebrated right alongside her collaborator, affectionately calling Cardi her “diamond sisterrr,” a fitting tribute to a partnership that delivered one of the most influential rap records of its era.

Originally released as a standalone single before later appearing on Cardi B’s Am I the Drama?, “WAP” continues to prove its staying power, turning one of hip-hop’s most talked-about releases into an officially Diamond-certified classic.