Global sports retailer Lids and DJ/producer Chase B have launched the Chase B x MLB “Maximal 2.0” Collection, a new limited-edition line that reimagines classic Major League Baseball caps with bold materials, layered textures, and expressive design. After an exclusive early release at Fanatics Fest on July 18, the collection officially launched on July 31 at select Lids stores and LidsHD.com.

Building on the success of the original “Maximal” Collection, Maximal 2.0 elevates Chase B’s signature mismatched-panel aesthetic with premium craftsmanship while preserving each MLB team’s identity. The release marks another collaboration in Chase B’s ongoing partnership with Lids, following the “Tweed,” “Maximal,” and “Colours” collections.

Earlier this year, Chase B was named Creative Director of Lids, where he helps lead product collaborations, brand campaigns, and exclusive partnerships. The collection retails for $69.99 per cap and will be available in limited quantities while supplies last.