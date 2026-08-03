Five-time Grammy nominee Davido celebrated the release of his sixth studio album, ORIADÉ, with an exclusive listening event in New York City on July 30. Presented by Martell, the celebration transformed the Amber Room into a Lagos-inspired gathering where the Afrobeats superstar was joined by his wife Chioma, DJ ECool, manager Asa Asika, and other close friends and collaborators.

Before the album officially arrived at midnight, guests received a first listen to the 13-track project as DJ ECool played the album in full. Davido later joined him onstage, performing new songs and turning the intimate event into a live celebration.

The evening’s biggest surprise came when Black Sherif joined Davido to perform their new collaboration, “Amazing Grace,” featured on ORIADÉ. Martell complemented the experience with Afrobeats-inspired cocktails, creating an atmosphere that blended the spirit of Lagos with the energy of New York as fans celebrated Davido’s latest musical chapter.

Davido has officially released his sixth studio album, ORIADÉ, via Sony Music UK/RCA Records, marking a milestone as the Afrobeats superstar celebrates 15 years in music. The 13-track project explores themes of destiny, family, gratitude, brotherhood, and Nigerian excellence, with its title derived from the Yoruba words Ori (head, destiny) and Adé (crown).

The album features collaborations with Leon Thomas, Black Sherif, Aya Nakamura, Mayorkun, Fola, Llona, NO11, JAZZWRLD, and GL_Ceejay. Standout tracks include “Amazing Grace” with Black Sherif, which samples the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way,” “Already Falling,” inspired by Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” and “Tell Everybody” featuring Leon Thomas.

ORIADÉ follows the singles “I Know Who I Be” with JAZZWRLD and GL_Ceejay and “Gimme Dat Ting” with NO11, showcasing Davido’s signature blend of Afrobeats while expanding into R&B and Amapiano influences.