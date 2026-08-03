E-40 has released his latest single, “Sumn Ain’t Right,” featuring Juvenile, offering fans another preview of his upcoming quadruple album, Turning My Money Over. The collaboration is set to appear on the ambitious project, which will consist of four separate 10-track albums.

According to the announcement, Turning My Money Over will mark the first time a hip-hop artist has released a quadruple album. The new single arrives as anticipation continues to build for the groundbreaking release.

The announcement also follows another major career milestone for E-40. His hit collaboration with Big Sean, “I Don’t Fuck With You,” was recently certified Diamond by the RIAA, adding another historic achievement to the veteran rapper’s résumé.