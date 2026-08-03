How Can a Foreigner Incorporate a Company in Malta?

Because of its small size, Malta is often overlooked by investors; however, once you find out how profitable it can be to have business here, you will definitely become more interested in registering a company here. And as a foreigner, the benefits of having a Maltese company are quite a few.

If you plan to open a company in Malta as a foreigner, here are some details that you will find useful.

Quick and easy procedure

Did you know that company registration in Malta takes only one or two weeks? Also, did you know that this is also possible even if you incorporate the enterprise remotely, which is a facility you would really want as a foreigner. This can be done with the help of a professional firm, without you even making the smallest effort. Perhaps only sending a few documents and information via email.

No residency required

You don’t need to become a Maltese resident if you want to own a company here. But you can choose to, as Malta is also a great place to live in. This way, you can manage your business locally, as an important aspect to know about having an enterprise in Malta is that there is no need for a resident director, so for substance, it can be in your interest to have at least one representative here. Why would that representative not be you?

What are the conditions to open a company in Malta as a foreigner?

After reading about what you don’t need if you incorporate a company in Malta as a foreigner, you should also know what you need. So, here you go:

a Maltese registered address: the company must have an official address where correspondence with the authorities is maintained;

a minimum capital of around 1,200 euros, out of which at least 240 euros must be paid upon registration of a private limited company;

a local bank account: you need it to deposit the share capital.

In terms of documents, you need to supply a valid passport and have the Articles of Association drafted by a public notary.

The registration procedure itself

If you are curious as to why it takes so little to register a company in Malta, you should know that the procedure is quite straightforward:

you must first reserve a trading name, which can be completed in one working day;

submit the incorporation documents, which can also be completed in less than one day, provided they are prepared on time, and this is where you can really understand what professional help means;

register for taxation, which also takes a few days to complete.

Another thing to consider is if you need any business license, and if you do your research on time, you can also have this step completed without any issues.

These are the main aspects to consider if you want to open a company in Malta as a foreigner, and if you decide on this country, you will definitely not regret your choice once you discover its unique taxation system.