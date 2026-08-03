The elimination of Drake? Funny times. Seven months into 2026, the 6God has remained planted at the top of rap’s streaming leaderboard.

From January through July, the Toronto superstar finished as the most-streamed rapper every single month, posting 1.6 billion streams in January, 1.5 billion in February, 1.6 billion in March, another 1.6 billion in April, a massive 2.7 billion in May, 2 billion in June, and 1.8 billion in July. The sustained dominance has been fueled by the blockbuster success of ICEMAN, a project that continues to rewrite streaming history.

Most-streamed rapper each month of 2026: 👀



▪️January — Drake (1.6B)

▪️February — Drake (1.5B)

▪️March — Drake (1.6B)

▪️April — Drake (1.6B)

▪️May — Drake (2.7B)

▪️June — Drake (2B)

▪️July — Drake (1.8B) pic.twitter.com/Ec3LPKuvbt — RapTV (@Rap) August 3, 2026

The album exploded out of the gate with 140.2 million streams on Global Spotify during its first 24 hours, giving Drake the second biggest hip-hop album debut in Spotify history, behind only his own Certified Lover Boy. When surprise companion releases Maid of Honour and Habibti were factored in, that opening day climbed to an eye-popping 197 million combined streams.

Drake’s “Janice STFU” remains the #1 song on Global Urban Radio‼️📻



It earned 1,543 plays this week and has now spent nine weeks on the chart 🏆 pic.twitter.com/u77euD5Y7g — RapTV (@Rap) August 1, 2026

Momentum never slowed. ICEMAN generated 462.2 million on-demand streams in its opening week while earning 463,000 equivalent album units, resulting in the biggest streaming week for any album released in 2026. Just three weeks after arriving, the project crossed one billion Spotify streams, becoming Drake’s 18th release to reach that milestone.

The numbers have continued to pile up. ICEMAN has now surpassed 1.5 billion Spotify streams, and four songs from the album have each cleared the 100 million stream mark individually.

For an artist already holding many of the streaming era’s biggest records, 2026 has only strengthened Drake’s grip on digital music consumption, with every month of the year so far ending the same way: at No. 1.