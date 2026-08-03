Living as an expat in Portugal comes with many advantages. For example, Portugal is one of the few countries with still affordable rental prices and living expenses. When you also add the factor that no matter where you live, you enjoy beautiful landscapes on a daily basis, Portugal seems the perfect country to live in. And it probably is.

The only questions that remain are how easy it is to move there and obtain a residence permit. Find out below.

Is it easy to move to Portugal?

Yes, it is, when you choose the correct pathway to apply for a residence permit in Portugal. To do that, you can use the services of a specialized firm that can advise on the requirements and documentation, and even represent you in some formalities, if you need help. And you probably will, as even though Portuguese is a Latin language, it still is a bit more complicated than Spanish, for example.

Where do you start for that easy relocation procedure?

This is a fair question addressed by many non-EU citizens, and the answer is that one must first apply for a long-term or national D visa. It is simple to obtain, as the documents required are not many: a valid passport, health insurance, a clean criminal record certificate, and a rental agreement. However, you may need to wait around 3 months for it to be processed. During this time, you can make other arrangements.

Your residency options

The D visa alone is not sufficient for you to obtain residency, which means you need to choose an appropriate pathway to prove the reason for your relocation. From this point of view, you have some good options, namely:

a work visa, if you have found a Portuguese employer;

a digital nomad visa, if you can work remotely and have sufficient money to sustain your stay, roughly 3,700 euros per month;

a passive income visa, if you want to retire to Portugal, and you have around 900 euros to sustain your stay in the country, plus some savings;

a golden visa, if you are an investor and dispose of at least 250,000 euros, you can commit to a project available under this program.

There are also other options, such as studentship and family reunion; however, the ones mentioned above are some of the most appreciated.

How long does the entire relocation process take?

It depends on how soon you find a place to stay, because, as mentioned above, you need proof of accommodation. Then, there is the waiting time to get the visa. Once you arrive in the country, the residence card is issued in about 2 months or more, depending on the number of applications. However, your long-term visa is OK for this period.

This is the procedure for obtaining residency in Portugal. While the procedure itself is not complicated, you must consider the fact that, based on the type of immigration pathway you choose, specific requirements and steps may be added. This is why working with a professional firm is essential if you want a smooth relocation.