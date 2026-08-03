Lil Uzi Vert marked their birthday by surprising fans with the release of their new eight-track EP, Maverick “Almost Forever,” now streaming on all platforms via Roc Nation Distribution. The project is Uzi’s first new music release of 2026 and features artwork showcasing a childhood photo of the Philadelphia native alongside their grandmother, enhanced with stylized visual effects.

Earlier this summer, Uzi previewed one of the EP’s standout tracks, “London,” during a headlining performance at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash. The surprise release also arrives on the same day Uzi is scheduled to perform at Lollapalooza 2026 in Chicago.

The EP follows the success of 2025’s “What You Saying,” which became a defining hit entering 2026, reaching No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs, R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs, and Rap Streaming Songs charts. Its Vogue-premiered music video featured appearances from Adriana Lima, Law Roach, Lola Leon, Marc Jacobs, and Martin from Slushy Noobz, surpassing 33 million views.

Maverick “Almost Forever” also arrives following the launch of Uzi’s new label, Cor(e), a fan-focused platform designed to deliver exclusive experiences, content, and community-driven engagement.