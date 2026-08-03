Nicki Minaj has officially launched a subscription tier on X (formerly Twitter), giving paying followers access to exclusive posts, media, and private audio Spaces. But while dedicated fans rushed to sign up, the move triggered an immediate wave of internet trolling and sharp criticism across social media.

The “Pink Friday” icon announced the news on Friday, July 31, framing the paid tier as an intimate new space for her core community.

“You can now subscribe to my X account. It’s for ppl who wanna have fun, think deeper, grow, learn, laugh, cry, cuss ppl out, look cute sometimes, be yourself at all times… elevate, levitate, meditate. Exclusive Spaces & Content. Welcome Aboard,” Minaj posted, accompanying the message with an image of a Minaj-inspired Chucky doll featuring her signature pink wig.

Trolls Question “Billionaire Barbie” Finances

While paid social media tiers have become standard for digital creators and influencers, critics quickly took aim at the multimillionaire rap superstar for monetizing her timeline.

Opponents flooded the comments, poking fun at the move and speculating whether the subscription model was a desperate push for cash amid ongoing legal battles.

“What happened to billionaire Barbie? Why are we begging for subscriptions on Twitter?” one user wrote.

Others pulled no punches with their commentary:

“I knew you were broke after all this, but to the point of asking for money on Twitter, girl, you’re ruined asf.”

“Here she goes begging for money again so she can pay for her legal disputes.”

“This desperate attempt to get some pennies in your already empty coin purse.”

The Barbz Rally in Support

Despite the internet noise, Minaj’s die-hard fanbase, the Barbz, immediately rallied behind the Queen of Hip-Hop. Subscribers quickly posted screenshots of their newly acquired subscription badges, expressing excitement for the exclusive access and defending her right to monetize her direct fan interactions.

“Thank you for having us, Queen. I can’t wait to continue growing with you on this new journey,” shared one subscriber. Another urged fellow fans to join in: “MAKE SURE YALL SUBSCRIBE. IT’S GOING TO BE A TIMEEEE.”

While Minaj hasn’t publicly addressed the financial jabs, launching paid social memberships follows a growing industry trend of major artists taking direct-to-fan monetization into their own hands across platforms like X, Patreon, and Instagram.