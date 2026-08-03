A major shift in how New Yorkers order food is putting significantly more money into the pockets of delivery workers.
New York City officials announced that app-based couriers have received an estimated $104 million in additional tips since stronger tipping protections took effect on January 26, 2026. Despite social media claims suggesting the money came from a legal settlement or recovered wages, the increase actually reflects a surge in customer tipping after food delivery apps were required to make gratuity options visible before checkout.
City data shows why the change mattered. After the city introduced a minimum pay guarantee for delivery workers, several platforms moved tipping prompts until after checkout or made them harder to find, causing tips to fall by 79 percent. In response, the City Council passed Local Laws 107 and 108, requiring transparent pre-checkout tipping options, including a suggested minimum of 10 percent. A legal challenge from major delivery platforms failed just before the rules were enforced.
The results have been substantial. Average tips climbed from $1.18 to $2.29 per order, roughly 70,000 couriers have benefited, and a full-time delivery worker is projected to earn about $2,287 more each year. Overall tipping volume is expected to increase by approximately $184 million annually.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani has pointed to the numbers as evidence that the policy successfully addressed “deceptive tech practices” while keeping delivery demand steady at roughly 3.3 million orders each week.
The announcement has also fueled political debate. Supporters view the policy as a meaningful labor victory, while critics note the legislation originated with the City Council before Mamdani took office and argue that more prominent tipping prompts ultimately increase costs for customers already paying higher fees on app-based food deliveries.