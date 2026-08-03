A major shift in how New Yorkers order food is putting significantly more money into the pockets of delivery workers.

🚨 BREAKING: Zohran Mamdani recovers $104 million in extra tips for NYC workers from delivery apps. pic.twitter.com/WWmNYGlCEJ — Democrats Deliver (@DemzDeliver) July 29, 2026

New York City officials announced that app-based couriers have received an estimated $104 million in additional tips since stronger tipping protections took effect on January 26, 2026. Despite social media claims suggesting the money came from a legal settlement or recovered wages, the increase actually reflects a surge in customer tipping after food delivery apps were required to make gratuity options visible before checkout.

🚨 Murders in NYC have reached the lowest level in recorded history under Zohran Mamdani. pic.twitter.com/EzaLf9Htxp — Democrats Deliver (@DemzDeliver) August 3, 2026

City data shows why the change mattered. After the city introduced a minimum pay guarantee for delivery workers, several platforms moved tipping prompts until after checkout or made them harder to find, causing tips to fall by 79 percent. In response, the City Council passed Local Laws 107 and 108, requiring transparent pre-checkout tipping options, including a suggested minimum of 10 percent. A legal challenge from major delivery platforms failed just before the rules were enforced.

Mamdani says he wants to keep non-NYC residents out of city government run grocery stores by making sure shoppers use an ID: “We are looking to make sure that we target New Yorkers … sort of a library card-esque thing.” pic.twitter.com/T7KnTBK7kc — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 3, 2026

The results have been substantial. Average tips climbed from $1.18 to $2.29 per order, roughly 70,000 couriers have benefited, and a full-time delivery worker is projected to earn about $2,287 more each year. Overall tipping volume is expected to increase by approximately $184 million annually.

🚨 Zohran Mamdani to build 50,000 new affordable homes on city-owned land. pic.twitter.com/ubmg061lT8 — Democrats Deliver (@DemzDeliver) July 31, 2026

Mayor Zohran Mamdani has pointed to the numbers as evidence that the policy successfully addressed “deceptive tech practices” while keeping delivery demand steady at roughly 3.3 million orders each week.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is aiming to expand the city's tree canopy to 30% by 2040



Mamdani's administration is prioritizing neighborhoods with the greatest heat risk and the least shade pic.twitter.com/1J4TOIBjpi — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) August 3, 2026

The announcement has also fueled political debate. Supporters view the policy as a meaningful labor victory, while critics note the legislation originated with the City Council before Mamdani took office and argue that more prominent tipping prompts ultimately increase costs for customers already paying higher fees on app-based food deliveries.