NFL champion and rising recording artist RIVRR, also known as Jordan Fuller, is showcasing his musical versatility with the release of his new seven-track project, DISTANCE EP.

The New Jersey native delivers the project without any features, allowing his range and inspirations to take center stage. The EP opens with “Switching Sides,” a hard-hitting track featuring auto-tune, harmonies and Cloud Rap influences.

RIVRR also revisits previously released singles including “Alabama” and “Tighten Up (Paris)” before closing the project with “Mary Jane & Music.”

While balancing summer workouts with his football career, RIVRR spent the first half of the year expanding his philanthropic efforts and hosting release events around BET Awards weekend in Los Angeles.

DISTANCE EP arrives through RIVRR’s exclusive partnership with Steve Stoute’s UnitedMasters.