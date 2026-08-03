For one unforgettable weekend, Citi Field belonged to the legends.

The New York Mets rolled out the orange and blue carpet to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the franchise’s iconic 1986 World Series championship team, welcoming back the players who authored one of the greatest seasons in franchise history. While the current club battled the Miami Marlins on the field, the heart of the weekend belonged to the champions who transformed Queens into the center of the baseball universe four decades ago.

Fans packed Citi Field well before first pitch to welcome back an impressive contingent of the ’86 Mets, including Darryl Strawberry, Dwight “Doc” Gooden, Keith Hernandez, Ron Darling, Lenny Dykstra, Mookie Wilson, Tim Teufel, Jesse Orosco, Wally Backman, Howard Johnson, Sid Fernandez, Kevin Elster, Rafael Santana, Rick Aguilera and many more, along with Hall of Fame manager Davey Johnson. One by one, the Mets legends were introduced to standing ovations, reminding everyone in attendance why the 1986 club remains the gold standard in franchise history.

One of the weekend’s most heartwarming moments came when Strawberry and his longtime teammate and close friend Lenny Dykstra reunited on the field. The pair, who patrolled Shea Stadium’s outfield together during the championship season, shared embraces, laughs and memories that illustrated the lasting brotherhood forged during that magical 1986 campaign.

The organization spared no detail in paying tribute to its champions. The current Mets took the field wearing the club’s beloved 1986 throwback uniforms, complete with the classic racing stripe jerseys that defined the era. They even personalized their batting helmets with player names in the same style the championship club wore during the ’86 season, a subtle but meaningful nod that connected today’s players with one of baseball’s most celebrated teams.

Unfortunately for the home crowd, the celebration didn’t carry over to the scoreboard.

The Marlins spoiled the festivities with a 6-2 victory over New York, taking advantage of timely hitting and keeping the Mets’ offense in check throughout the afternoon. While the loss was disappointing for a club trying to build momentum, it did little to dampen the spirit inside Citi Field, where fans spent much of the day reliving one of the greatest chapters in franchise history.

The 1986 Mets remain the benchmark for excellence in Queens. Under Davey Johnson, they finished with a franchise-record 108-54 regular season record before surviving a memorable National League Championship Series against the Houston Astros and defeating the Boston Red Sox in one of the most dramatic World Series ever played. From Mookie Wilson’s legendary Game 6 ground ball to Jesse Orosco falling to his knees after recording the final out of Game 7, the images from that championship remain permanently etched into baseball history.

Individually, that roster was loaded with stars. Hernandez provided Gold Glove defense and veteran leadership. Strawberry developed into one of the game’s most feared sluggers. Gooden, Darling and Sid Fernandez anchored one of baseball’s deepest pitching staffs, while Dykstra, Wilson, Backman, Teufel and Ray Knight consistently delivered when the stakes were highest. Together, they created a swagger that defined an era and established the standard every Mets team has chased since.

Forty years later, their impact extends far beyond championships and statistics. The reunion reminded fans that the 1986 Mets weren’t simply a great baseball team—they became part of New York City’s identity. Their personalities were as memorable as their accomplishments, and their bond remains evident decades after celebrating together at Shea Stadium.

Even with the Marlins leaving Queens with a 6-2 victory, the weekend wasn’t about the final score. It was about honoring a team that forever changed Mets history. For three days, the ghosts of Shea Stadium came alive at Citi Field, and for those fortunate enough to witness it, the spirit of 1986 once again felt larger than life.