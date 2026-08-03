Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day has shattered box office expectations, earning a massive $355 million from 4,487 North American theaters during its opening weekend. The superhero blockbuster now ranks as the second-biggest domestic debut in box office history, trailing only 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, which opened with $357 million.

According to Variety, the film could potentially challenge the all-time domestic record depending on final Monday numbers. No other movie has crossed the $300 million mark in a single weekend, while the previous third-largest opening belongs to Spider-Man: No Way Home with $260 million.

Internationally, Brand New Day added $573 million, bringing its worldwide total to $927 million and making it the second-biggest global opening ever behind Avengers: Endgame and its $1.2 billion debut. The film’s success gives Marvel Studios ownership of the four largest domestic openings in box office history.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the film reportedly had a production budget of around $225 million before marketing costs. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has also earned strong audience and critic reactions, holding a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an “A” grade from CinemaScore exit polls.