Sixteen years after tying the knot in a multi-city celebration, T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris are proving that their bond is stronger than ever. The hip-hop power couple celebrated their “Sweet 16” wedding anniversary with an intimate vow renewal in Jamaica, surrounded by their children, close family, and lifelong friends.

The seaside ceremony delivered pure romance under the stars. Adhering to an all-white dress code, guests gathered around a moonlit altar overflowing with white floral arrangements as the couple reaffirmed their commitment to one another.

A Sweet 16 Ceremony to Remember

Tiny walked down the aisle carrying a white bouquet in a strapless white lace corset gown, while T.I. waited at the altar in a crisp white silk shirt and matching trousers. Grammys-nominated R&B artist MAJOR provided the soundtrack, singing his hit single “Why I Love You” live as Tiny made her entrance before debuting new music during the reception.

After exchanging renewed vows, the couple sealed the milestone with a kiss as fireworks erupted into the night sky behind them. The celebration then transitioned into a full reception featuring a first dance, cake cutting, and bouquet toss.

The guest list was a star-studded reunion of loved ones, including Tiny’s Xscape bandmates Kandi Burruss and Tamika Scott. Burruss captured the sentiment of the evening on social media, sharing that watching her groupmate and T.I. exchange vows again “really made my heart smile.”

Over Two Decades of Love and Legacy

Following the celebration, Tiny took to Instagram to express her gratitude and reflect on the milestone, sharing clips from the ceremony alongside a tribute video looking back at their journey together:

“Yesterday was so amazing! Thank you, thank you, baby, for giving me my Sweet 16 renewal that I wanted. Our wedding 16 years ago will go down in history as one of the most lit weddings ever!! Iykyk. It was so nice we had to do it twice. God is so good to me! I’m so grateful for all my blessings. Our children, our family and lots of our closest, dearest friends came to Jamaica to celebrate.”

The Harris family love story stretches back to 2001, when the Grand Hustle mogul and Xscape songstress first began dating. After marrying on July 30, 2010—a weekend-long event that spanned Miami, Atlanta, and Las Vegas—the couple built a blended family of seven children (Zonnique, Messiah, Domani, Deyjah, King, Major, and Heiress) and shared their lives with millions through their hit reality series T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.

Trading their 15th-anniversary getaway to Phuket, Thailand, for an island celebration in Jamaica surrounded by their inner circle, the Harrises made one thing clear: more than twenty years into their story, they are still choosing each other every day.