Too $hort has officially released his new album, SIR TOO $HORT, VOL. 2 – DRINK & SMOKE, via EMPIRE. The latest installment in his Sir Too $hort series celebrates West Coast hip-hop with an all-star lineup featuring E-40, Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube as Mount Westmore, Tyga, Saweetie, Lil Jon, King George, Godfrey, and more.

The album is led by the focus track “Out Tonight” featuring King George, accompanied by a music video filmed in Houston with appearances from Scarface and Robert Glasper. Lil Jon also returns as a producer alongside his late son, DJ Young Slade, reuniting with Too $hort years after creating classics like “Blow The Whistle” and “Shake That Monkey.”

Released during the 20th anniversary of “Blow The Whistle,” the project follows 2025’s SIR TOO $HORT, VOL. 1 – FREAKY TALES. At 60 years old, Too $hort continues to expand his legendary catalog while proving his lasting influence on hip-hop.