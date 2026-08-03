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Too $hort Releases New Album ‘SIR TOO $HORT, VOL. 2 – DRINK & SMOKE’

August 3, 2026
Shawn Grant

Too $hort has officially released his new album, SIR TOO $HORT, VOL. 2 – DRINK & SMOKE, via EMPIRE. The latest installment in his Sir Too $hort series celebrates West Coast hip-hop with an all-star lineup featuring E-40, Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube as Mount Westmore, Tyga, Saweetie, Lil Jon, King George, Godfrey, and more.

Too $hort Releases New Album 'SIR TOO $HORT, VOL. 2 - DRINK & SMOKE'

The album is led by the focus track “Out Tonight” featuring King George, accompanied by a music video filmed in Houston with appearances from Scarface and Robert Glasper. Lil Jon also returns as a producer alongside his late son, DJ Young Slade, reuniting with Too $hort years after creating classics like “Blow The Whistle” and “Shake That Monkey.”

Released during the 20th anniversary of “Blow The Whistle,” the project follows 2025’s SIR TOO $HORT, VOL. 1 – FREAKY TALES. At 60 years old, Too $hort continues to expand his legendary catalog while proving his lasting influence on hip-hop.

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