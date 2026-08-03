Victor Wembanyama is reportedly set to receive his own Nike signature sneaker after agreeing to a long-term contract extension with the brand, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but sources described the agreement as long term.

The new partnership comes before Wembanyama’s original Nike contract was scheduled to expire in October and follows his five-year, $252 million maximum rookie-scale extension with the San Antonio Spurs. The 22-year-old became eligible to negotiate the deal after the Spurs were eliminated in five games by the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals.

In addition to Nike, Wembanyama has served as a Louis Vuitton ambassador since 2024, continuing to expand his influence beyond basketball as one of the sport’s fastest-rising global stars.