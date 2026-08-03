Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton got married over the weekend, and a special guest was 50 Cent. The NY rap icon performed “I Get Money” at the reception, while Haliburton and his wife celebrated. The crazy part was Haliburton made sure to echo “I Run New York” on stage. He sat out the last season due to an Achilles injury, but in the one prior, he kept the New York Knicks from making the NBA Finals. Of course, KnicksTape took the title this past year. Let’s get to the next season already. You can see the performance below.

50 Cent performing at Tyrese Haliburton’s wedding pic.twitter.com/zrvVgR8jIR — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) August 2, 2026