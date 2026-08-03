The offshore company is the ideal vehicle for carrying out international operations and paying a minimum amount in taxes. However, what remains for you to determine is the country to register such a company. To ease things, here is a recommendation: the Cayman Islands.

Why should you choose this jurisdiction, even if you are miles away? Because it offers some great benefits to foreign investors, especially. Find out what they are below.

Remote registration possibility

Offshore is often associated with distant locations, and this may be the case for company formation in the Cayman Islands, depending on where you live. But here’s the catch: you can register it remotely. This means that you don’t even need to travel there if you use a professional service provider. Through such an agent, all you need to do is send some basic documents and provide the required information.

Also, do you know how long it takes to register an offshore business in the Caymans? No more than 3 or 4 days, which is perfect when you don’t want too much hassle.

Simple incorporation requirements

In some countries, opening a company implies adhering to various conditions. They also exist in the Cayman Islands, and they apply to the offshore company; however, they are easy to comply with.

What do you need to open an offshore business in the Caymans? Simple:

one shareholder;

one director;

a local address.

As a bonus, you don’t even have to appoint a resident director. Moreover, you can be both a shareholder and director.

Also, the law does not impose any minimum capital, so you can choose the amount you want to invest in your company.

High degree of privacy

Investors who open offshore companies do so because of the level of privacy certain jurisdictions offer. This is also the case in the Cayman Islands. However, there are a few more benefits if you choose it, particularly:

it is a British Overseas Territory, which offers more trust to business partners and clients;

while the general public does not have access to your personal information, the Cayman authorities have set in place strong anti-money laundering and counter- financing of terrorism regulations, which makes it a trusted jurisdiction from this point of view.

You can choose between several business models

The Cayman offshore company is a great vehicle if you want to establish a holding enterprise, an investment, or even an e-commerce business. So, all you have to do is let the appointed agent know what you want to use it for and have it incorporated for that purpose.

Great taxation system

Having an offshore company in the Cayman Islands comes with important tax benefits, such as no levies on:

corporate income;

capital gains;

profits made outside the islands.

These are the most important benefits of starting an offshore company in the Cayman Islands. So, choose the appropriate business form for your future enterprise and waste no more time setting it up to enjoy them!