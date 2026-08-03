What Types of Companies Can You Open in the Netherlands?

The Netherlands is one of the most appealing business destinations in Europe. Most investors who already operate here have chosen it because of the great connections to almost every corner of the world. So, if you are attracted by the idea of starting your own enterprise, you should first take a look at the available legal forms under which you can incorporate it.

Below, you can discover the main types of companies in the Netherlands.

The Dutch private limited liability company

The recommended way to start a company in the Netherlands is by registering a private limited liability company. If you wonder why, the answer is quite simple:

it has simple registration requirements: one shareholder and one director who can be foreigners and who do not need to live in the Netherlands;

no imposed minimum capital, which leaves you the choice of how much to invest;

quick registration procedure: about 10 days, and you can have it up and running;

you can even register it remotely with the help of a professional firm.

These are the two reasons that make it the top choice among other foreign investors.

The public limited liability company

While it shares similar features with the private company, the public one is more suitable for large-scale operations, as it requires a significant share capital: 45,000 euros. Its advantage is that you can trade its shares on the Stock Exchange; however, it is also subject to more stringent compliance requirements.

Dutch partnerships

If you want a simple business form you can operate with family or close friends, you can opt for a general or limited partnership. In this case, you need at least one partner. The downside of such entities is the unlimited liability of the members, including your own, if the business goes into debt or other troubles. This means that you will pay with your personal assets, so you should be careful if you want to go for a partnership.

The sole trader

Just like in other countries, you can work on your own in the Netherlands by registering as a sole trader. This is a great way of starting a small business you can manage yourself, and which can later be easily converted into a private company. This is the case when you start making more profits and the taxation becomes more favourable for a company than for a natural person.

Foreign company expansion possibilities

If you already have a company abroad and want to tap into the Dutch market, you have two options:

the subsidiary: this is an independent business form through which you can easily adjust to the characteristics of the Dutch market;

the branch office: this is a satellite entity, which enables you to control its operations, but also limits the range of your activities.

This is only a brief presentation of the types of companies available in the Netherlands. This is why, to make a good choice, you should ask for professional advice to understand the particularities of the Dutch business environment and market.