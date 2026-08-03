When Do You Need the Services of an Immigration Lawyer in Italy?

Do you want to move to Italy and don’t know where to start? Or maybe you have another immigration-related issue you could use help with. Most people turn to friends; however, their guidance is often limited and based on personal experience.

The truth is that you want to ask for professional advice, and the simplest way to go about it is to get in touch with an immigration lawyer. How can he or she help you? Find out below.

Support in obtaining residency

The most frequent question when it comes to immigration is related to obtaining residency in Italy. While you may know that there are several ways to obtain a resident permit, what you may not know is that for each of them, specific requirements apply. For example, if you want to move to Italy based on employment, the employer plays a big role in the procedure.

Also, when you are not in the country, some of the procedures can be completed with representation from an immigration professional, such as having some papers translated and filed with the appropriate authorities.

Legal assistance based on your country of origin

Some immigration matters are not that simple, as countries have mutual treaties and agreements, and knowing that can either simplify or increase the difficulty of the procedures you need to complete before relocation.

By working with a specialist, you will know right from the start where you stand and how to prepare yourself. Not only will you be able to meet all requirements that apply based on your country, but you will also save time on going from one place to another to ask.

Visa refusal challenges

Even if the Italian authorities are lenient towards foreign citizens, there are cases where they won’t budge when rejecting a visa. A common reason is the lack of documents, which is worsened by language barriers. How easy would that be if you simply understood or asked a lawyer to apply for a visa on your behalf and not get yourself in the position of being denied a visa in the first place? Quite easy, if you opt for a professional service.

Citizenship by descent applications

Citizenship by descent is one of the most common ways for people to try and obtain Italian nationality, and of course, an Italian passport. However, the biggest barrier is the lack of documents that prove ancestry. These must be searched for in civil registries in remote villages or archives ordinary people would never think of. But an immigration lawyer would. And this way, you could prove your ties to an Italian great-grandparent and obtain that desired Italian passport without years of waiting.

These are only a few of the situations when you could need the support of an Italian immigration lawyer; however, you should know that such a professional can help in cases that are not that simple. So before asking yourself whom you should turn to first, take into account the services of such a lawyer.