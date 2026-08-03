The Spider-Man movie conversation has a new contender, and fans across Instagram, YouTube, and movie forums are already reshuffling their rankings after the arrival of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’ will pass $1 billion today.



The second fastest film in history to pass the milestone. pic.twitter.com/3YuAaBkqJt — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 3, 2026

The latest MCU chapter wasted no time making history. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film opened with a record breaking $360 million domestic weekend and an astonishing $932 million globally, surpassing Avengers: Endgame for the biggest domestic opening in box office history. Beyond the numbers, audiences have embraced its grounded storytelling, street level action, and a more mature Peter Parker navigating New York after the world forgets who he is.

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY has officially crossed $1 billion at the worldwide box office.



Now eyeing a $2.1 billion+ finish after being made on a reported $225 million budget. pic.twitter.com/SSl9PvApok — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) August 3, 2026

Even with that momentum, fan consensus still places Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse at the top of the franchise. Miles Morales’ emotional journey, revolutionary animation, and unforgettable soundtrack continue to make it the benchmark. Right behind it sits Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2, widely regarded as the gold standard for live action superhero films thanks to Tobey Maguire’s heartfelt performance and Alfred Molina’s unforgettable Doctor Octopus.

One Spider-Man wants to change his own destiny. 🕷 Miles Morales returns for the next Spider-Man movie, exclusively in theaters June 2. Watch the new trailer for Across the @SpiderVerse now. #SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/Ck3MYDAEHm — Spider-Man (@SpiderMan) April 4, 2023

Across the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: No Way Home remain fan favorites, while Brand New Day has quickly climbed into the top five, an impressive feat for a film that has only just arrived in theaters. Rounding out the upper half are Homecoming, the original Spider-Man, Far From Home, and The Amazing Spider-Man.

Seeing Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland swing together for the first time in SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME (2021) was a once-in-a-generation theater moment. pic.twitter.com/5jwDDbUGHV https://t.co/cO4HUGyjEO — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) August 1, 2026

At the opposite end, Spider-Man 3 has found new life as a cult favorite despite its flaws, but The Amazing Spider-Man 2continues to occupy the bottom spot on most fan lists. While its visuals and emotional ending still earn praise, many viewers believe its overcrowded story keeps it from reaching the heights of the franchise’s best entries.