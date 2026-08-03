As the high-profile murder trial for the 1996 killing of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur approaches, court filings have revealed the official witness list, highlighting a dramatic potential turn in one of music history’s most notorious cold cases: former Death Row Records mogul Marion “Suge” Knight is expected to take the stand.

The development comes ahead of the upcoming trial of Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 63, who was arrested and charged with murder with a deadly weapon in connection to the September 7, 1996 drive-by shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

A Key Eyewitness Back on the Center Stage

Knight, who was driving the BMW with Shakur in the passenger seat when a white Cadillac pulled alongside them and opened fire, remains the sole surviving direct eyewitness inside Shakur’s vehicle. Shakur suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died six days later at a Las Vegas hospital, while Knight sustained minor injuries from bullet fragments.

Although Knight has previously expressed reluctance to participate in law enforcement investigations or testify in court regarding the fatal night—publicly stating in past interviews that he had no intention of aiding prosecutors—his inclusion on the witness list signals that prosecutors or the defense plan to compel his account under oath.

Knight is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence in California following a 2018 voluntary manslaughter conviction in an unrelated hit-and-run incident.

High-Stakes Trial After Decades of Uncertainty

The trial of Duane Davis represents the first criminal prosecution in the nearly 30-year-old murder case. Prosecutors allege that Davis was the ringleader and orchestrator behind the drive-by shooting, acting in retaliation following a fight between Shakur, Death Row affiliates, and Davis’s nephew, Orlando Anderson, inside the MGM Grand hotel earlier that night.

While prosecutors do not allege that Davis fired the weapon, Nevada law permits individuals who aid, abet, or command a crime to be charged as principals in a murder.

The inclusion of Knight on the witness list adds immense weight to a trial that is expected to feature key testimonies, recorded interviews, and decades of investigative evidence. If called to the stand, Knight’s testimony could offer unprecedented first-hand insight into the events surrounding Shakur’s final moments.

Key Details at a Glance