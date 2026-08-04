Grammy-winning recording artist Alexander Mack has released his newest 12-song LP, You Had To Be There, marking his first full-length offering. The project features Trip Carter, Mia Broadberry and rising Atlanta-based emcee Will Hill.

The release follows Mack’s Grammy win at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on February 1, 2026, where he earned Best Spoken Word Poetry Album for Words For Days Vol. 1 as a supporting act on the LP of Virginia legend Mad Skillz.

Inspired by Anderson .Paak, Mack blends silky-smooth vocals with engaging lyrics throughout the project. “Cucumber Cool” and “Mango Lady” stand out alongside “Spark” featuring Will Hill and “I’ve Been Waiting” featuring Mia Broadberry.

Mack says his goal is to leave the world “at least slightly better than I found it” through music that inspires, encourages optimism and tells stories listeners can connect with.

Beyond recording, Mack has performed for thousands at Culture Shock and Richmond’s Jazz & Music Festival, continuing to build momentum through his live performances.